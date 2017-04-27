ad-fullscreen
Homicides

Father of missing Las Vegas boy booked on murder charge

By Wesley Juhl Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2017 - 11:43 am
 
Updated April 27, 2017 - 11:46 am

Las Vegas police have filed a murder charge in connection with the remains found Tuesday in an east valley desert lot.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Thursday that Paul Jones, 33, had been rebooked at the county jail on a murder charge. Jones is the father of Aaron Jones, a 13-year-old boy who went missing in January, and has been serving a year in jail on a separate child abuse charge.

Police suspect the remains found Tuesday are Aaron’s.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-383-0391. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.

