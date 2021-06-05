FBI begins social media push for clues in boy’s homicide
A nationwide social media campaign by the FBI began as law enforcement attempts to secure clues in the recent death of a boy outside of Las Vegas.
“The #FBI and @LVMPD are seeking information about the death of John “Little Zion” Doe, whose body was discovered in Mountain Springs, Nevada, on May 28. Visit http://tips.fbi.gov to submit a tip,” a Saturday morning Twitter post stated.
The #FBI and @LVMPD are seeking information about the death of John "Little Zion" Doe, whose body was discovered in Mountain Springs, Nevada, on May 28. Visit https://t.co/iL7sD5efWD to submit a tip. #SeekingInfoSaturday @FBILasVegas https://t.co/vFockrnJIQ pic.twitter.com/F15YNYTjzJ
— FBI (@FBI) June 5, 2021
Twitter and Facebook posts were planned, according to the FBI.
On Thursday, the FBI offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identity of the young boy found dead early May 28 in Mountain Springs.
Officials announced the reward during a joint news conference with the FBI and the Metropolitan Police Department.
