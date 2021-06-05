86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Homicides

FBI begins social media push for clues in boy’s homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 5, 2021 - 7:28 am
 
An FBI poster sent on Twitter about John "Little Zion" Doe on Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Twitter)
An FBI poster sent on Twitter about John "Little Zion" Doe on Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Twitter)
An FBI poster sent on Twitter about John "Little Zion" Doe on Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Twitter)
An FBI poster sent on Twitter about John "Little Zion" Doe on Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Twitter)

A nationwide social media campaign by the FBI began Saturday morning as law enforcement attempts to secure clues in the recent homicide death of a boy outside of Las Vegas.

“The #FBI and @LVMPD are seeking information about the death of John “Little Zion” Doe, whose body was discovered in Mountain Springs, Nevada, on May 28. Visit http://tips.fbi.gov to submit a tip,” a Saturday morning Twitter post stated.

Twitter and Facebook posts were planned, according to the FBI.

On Thursday, the FBI offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identity of the young boy found dead early May 28 in Mountain Springs.

Officials announced the reward during a joint news conference with the FBI and the Metropolitan Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
I-15 traffic, stopped for hours, reopens near Las Vegas Strip
I-15 traffic, stopped for hours, reopens near Las Vegas Strip
2
Top 3 ‘hidden gem’ restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Google’s summer guide
Top 3 ‘hidden gem’ restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Google’s summer guide
3
ESPN fires handicapper Kelly Stewart over slurs in 2012 tweets
ESPN fires handicapper Kelly Stewart over slurs in 2012 tweets
4
Raiders’ defensive line, secondary stand out in OTAs
Raiders’ defensive line, secondary stand out in OTAs
5
Rio revival: New owners plan major renovations inspired by hotel’s heyday
Rio revival: New owners plan major renovations inspired by hotel’s heyday
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST