FBI begins social media push for clues in boy’s homicide

An FBI poster sent on Twitter about John "Little Zion" Doe on Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Twitter)

A nationwide social media campaign by the FBI began Saturday morning as law enforcement attempts to secure clues in the recent homicide death of a boy outside of Las Vegas.

“The #FBI and @LVMPD are seeking information about the death of John “Little Zion” Doe, whose body was discovered in Mountain Springs, Nevada, on May 28. Visit http://tips.fbi.gov to submit a tip,” a Saturday morning Twitter post stated.

Twitter and Facebook posts were planned, according to the FBI.

On Thursday, the FBI offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identity of the young boy found dead early May 28 in Mountain Springs.

Officials announced the reward during a joint news conference with the FBI and the Metropolitan Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

