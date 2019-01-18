FBI joins probe of 4 Northern Nevada homicides that may be linked

Authorities are investigating the killings of an elderly man and woman who were found dead in their Reno-area home on Wednesday and two homicides in Douglas County last week near Gardnerville.

(Getty Images)

RENO — Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward in the investigation of multiple homicides in Northern Nevada that investigators say may be linked.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said there are similarities between the killings of an elderly man and an elderly woman who were found dead in their Reno-area home on Wednesday and two homicides in Douglas County last week near Gardnerville.

He said at a news conference Thursday multiple law enforcement agencies including the FBI are working together to determine “what, if any connection, there may be” between them.

Balaam said all of the victims were elderly and items were taken from the homes in each case.

The two women killed in Gardnerville were shot to death. The cause of death in the Reno case has yet to be determined.

The Douglas County and Carson City sheriff’s offices, along with Reno and Sparks police are participating in the active homicide investigation.