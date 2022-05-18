89°F
FBI, Las Vegas police to discuss unsolved killing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 18, 2022 - 10:53 am
 
The FBI's Las Vegas field office. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The FBI and Las Vegas police on Wednesday planned to publicly discuss an unsolved slaying and robbery.

The agencies plan to disclose a reward for those who lead investigators to those responsible for the killing, the FBI said in a news release.

Officials did not say what case they would be speaking about during a scheduled morning press conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

While collaboration between both agencies is common, the FBI’s public involvement in a Las Vegas murder case is rare.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

