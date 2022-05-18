FBI, Las Vegas police to discuss unsolved killing
While collaboration between both agencies is common, the FBI’s public involvement in a Las Vegas murder case is rare.
The FBI and Las Vegas police on Wednesday planned to publicly discuss an unsolved slaying and robbery.
The agencies plan to disclose a reward for those who lead investigators to those responsible for the killing, the FBI said in a news release.
Officials did not say what case they would be speaking about during a scheduled morning press conference at Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
