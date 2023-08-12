99°F
Homicides

FBI offers $10K reward for alleged homicide suspect

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 12, 2023 - 4:45 pm
 
Updated August 12, 2023 - 4:48 pm
Oswaldo Nathanahel Perez-Sanchez (FBI)
Oswaldo Nathanahel Perez-Sanchez (FBI)

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered by the FBI as it searches with the Metropolitan Police Department for an alleged homicide suspect.

Oswald Nathanahel Perez-Sanchez, a 5-foot-9, 190-pound Las Vegas native is sought on multiple charges, including the alleged killing of his girlfriend on April 22 at her home in Las Vegas.

The FBI says he confronted her and shot her to death during an argument. He then allegedly carjacked a vehicle to flee the scene.

A warrant for his arrest was issued by the Las Vegas Justice Court on April 26. The charges include open murder with the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas, coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force,

robbery with the use of a deadly weapon or tear gas; and grand larceny of motor vehicle.

He is Hispanic and has tattoos on his chest. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

He has ties to Southern California and Mexico.

If you have any information about Perez-Sanchez, contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or consulate.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on X.

