FBI offers $10K reward for capture of Tabatha Tozzi’s killer

The FBI says Oswaldo Nathanahel Perez-Sanchez should be considered armed and dangerous.

Oswaldo Natanahel Perez-Sanchez (Metropolitan Police Department)

Tabatha Tozzi (Ashley Galvan)

The FBI is offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of a man who is still missing after police said he killed his girlfriend in April and fled.

Oswaldo Nathanahel Perez-Sanchez, 26, shot and killed Tabatha Tozzi, 26, during a quarrel on April 22, the Metropolitan Police Department alleges. He then carjacked a witness and drove away, the FBI said in its announcement of the reward Wednesday.

#FBILas Vegas is assisting @LVMPD with their search for Oswaldo Nathanahel Perez-Sanchez. He is wanted for allegedly shooting & killing his girlfriend during an argument. He then allegedly carjacked a witness and fled the scene. https://t.co/cgBzPYKfKy #Reward pic.twitter.com/mK4faXZu4o — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) June 21, 2023

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that would lead to Perez-Sanchez’s arrest. The bureau said he has ties to Southern California and Mexico and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The shooting happened on the 8100 block of Leger Drive, just west of South Cimarron Road and north of Alta Drive in west Las Vegas.

Family and friends described Tozzi as a popular young woman with many friends. She was known in the Las Vegas nightlife scene after having worked for several years at Citrus Grill and Hookah, on South Warm Springs Road west of West Rainbow Boulevard, and then at ZAI Restaurant and Bar, on Fremont Street.

After she was shot in the head, Tozzi was taken to University Medical Center, where she was put on life support. She died two days later, on April 24, with about two dozen people at her bedside, friends said.

Two days after that, an arrest warrant was issued for Perez-Sanchez on charges of open murder, coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, robbery and grand larceny of motor vehicle.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.