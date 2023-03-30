FBI records: Route 91 shooter was upset with reduced casino perks

One gambler told the FBI that Stephen Paddock, who opened fire on concertgoers on Oct. 1, 2017, killing 60, was “very upset at the way casinos were treating him.”

The FBI investigates Stephen Paddock's 32nd-floor suite at Mandalay Bay, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock at Mandalay Bay before the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting on Oct. 1, 2017. (MGM Resorts)

Guns are shown in the Mandalay Bay suite of Stephen Paddock after the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

This October 2017 photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Force Investigation Team Report shows the view of Las Vegas Village from Mandalay Bay's room 32-135, part of the evidence images included on a preliminary report showing the interior of Stephen Paddock's 32nd floor room of the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. Paddock began shooting into the crowd attending the Route 91 Music Festival from his hotel room into a crowd of 22,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest Festival music below on Oct. 1, 2017. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

A white cross with Vegas Strong slogan at the Route 91 Harvest memorial site at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign Monday, Oct. 13, 2017. Fifty eight crosses and items that were erected in honor of the Oct. 1 shooting victims were removed and transported to the Clark County Museum last Sunday. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Newly released FBI documents said the man who committed the Route 91 Harvest festival massacre on the Las Vegas Strip, the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, was upset over how he had been treated at casinos, according to people who knew him.

One gambler told the FBI that Stephen Paddock, who opened fire on concertgoers on Oct. 1, 2017, killing 60, was “very upset at the way casinos were treating him and other high rollers,” noting that casinos had reduced the number of perks they gave to VIP customers in the years leading up to the shooting. The stress could “easily be what caused Paddock to ‘snap,’” the gambler said in the documents.

Records from Nevada gaming regulators included in the FBI documents indicated Paddock had lost thousands, even as recently as a month before the shooting.

A Tropicana Las Vegas employee told the FBI that Paddock stayed at the property for two days less than a month before the shooting and lost $38,000.

