FBI records: Route 91 shooter was upset with reduced casino perks
One gambler told the FBI that Stephen Paddock, who opened fire on concertgoers on Oct. 1, 2017, killing 60, was “very upset at the way casinos were treating him.”
Newly released FBI documents said the man who committed the Route 91 Harvest festival massacre on the Las Vegas Strip, the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history, was upset over how he had been treated at casinos, according to people who knew him.
One gambler told the FBI that Stephen Paddock, who opened fire on concertgoers on Oct. 1, 2017, killing 60, was “very upset at the way casinos were treating him and other high rollers,” noting that casinos had reduced the number of perks they gave to VIP customers in the years leading up to the shooting. The stress could “easily be what caused Paddock to ‘snap,’” the gambler said in the documents.
Records from Nevada gaming regulators included in the FBI documents indicated Paddock had lost thousands, even as recently as a month before the shooting.
A Tropicana Las Vegas employee told the FBI that Paddock stayed at the property for two days less than a month before the shooting and lost $38,000.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.
RELATED: Final police report on Las Vegas shooting unable to determine motive
RELATED: FBI: Las Vegas gunman sought infamy, influenced by father’s memory