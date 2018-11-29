FBI trying to tie serial killer to woman’s 1993 death in Las Vegas

Texas inmate Samuel Little has confessed to killing 90 people, and the FBI is working to determine whether one of them was a 40-year-old woman killed decades ago in Las Vegas.

This undated photo provided by the Ector County Texas Sheriff's Office shows Samuel Little. (Ector County Texas Sheriff's Office via AP)

Texas inmate Samuel Little has confessed to killing 90 people, and the FBI is working to determine whether one of them was a 40-year-old woman killed decades ago in Las Vegas.

The possible Las Vegas victim has been described by the FBI only as a “black female, age 40, killed in 1993.” The confession has not been definitively corroborated by law enforcement, according to an FBI statement released Tuesday.

In the same statement, FBI crime analysts characterized 78-year-old Little, who is in custody in a Texas prison, as “among the most prolific serial killers in U.S. history.”

Metropolitan Police Department homicide detectives are looking into the claims and working to trace them back to a cold case, according to spokeswoman Laura Meltzer.

“We’re obviously aware of the claims, however we have not been able to locate any cases,” she said.

Other efforts by the FBI to corroborate Little’s confession to a Las Vegas homicide were not known on Thursday. A request for comment from the Las Vegas FBI office was not immediately returned.

But, the FBI has said it is working with the Department of Justice, the Texas Rangers and dozens of state and local agencies to corroborate all 90 of Little’s confessions, which he offered up while trying to obtain a prison transfer earlier this year.

The killings are believed to have happened in states from California to Florida between 1970 and 2005, according to the FBI.

“In exchange for a move, Little was willing to talk,” the FBI said.

Little was convicted in 2014 of three counts of murder and sentenced to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

He was linked to three unsolved homicides between 1987 and 1989 after Los Angeles Police Department detectives obtained his DNA sample while he was in custody on a narcotics charge, according to the FBI.

In all three cases, the FBI has said, the women had been beaten and strangled before their bodies were dumped.

The FBI’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Program, or ViCAP, then was enlisted to conduct a full background check on Little. What the FBI found was an “alarming pattern” and links to many more killings, including a cold case homicide in Odessa, Texas, the FBI said.

“We sent that lead out to the Texas Rangers, who were eager to follow up on the long-cold case,” said ViCAP Crime Analyst Christina Palazzolo, who also is working with ViCAP Liaison Angela Williamson.

The interview in which Little confessed to the 90 killings happened in May, the FBI said. Palazzolo and Williamson accompanied Texas Ranger James Holland to California for the interview.

Palazzolo and Williamson since have been working to match up evidence to the confessions, and as of Tuesday, the team had confirmed 34 killings.

Anyone with information may contact ViCAP at 800-634-4097.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.