Federal warrant issued for Las Vegas park shooting suspect

A criminal complaint, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, charged 42-year-old Anthony J. Wrobel with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution after the shooting that killed a Strip hotel-casino executive and injured another.

Anthony J. Wrobel, seen in March at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (McCarran camera via FBI)

Anthony J. Wrobel, seen in March at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. (McCarran camera via FBI)

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect in Sunday’s deadly shooting at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, according to the FBI.

A criminal complaint, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court, charged 42-year-old Anthony J. Wrobel with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution after the shooting that killed a Strip hotel-casino executive and injured another.

“Subsequent investigation has revealed that Wrobel has fled the jurisdiction,” according to the complaint, which did not specify where Wrobel is believed to be.

The Metropolitan Police Department called the shooting a targeted act of workplace violence among employees of The Venetian. Several employees of the Strip resort were at a company picnic at the park when Wrobel walked up to a table and opened fire, police said.

Prosecutors in Las Vegas charged him with counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder with a deadly weapon and battery with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm.

After the shooting, investigators said, Wrobel fled in a black and purple Dodge Charger. Police found the car parked at McCarran International Airport shortly after. Police did not believe Wrobel boarded a flight, but Metro Capt. Robert Plummer said Tuesday that investigators had not ruled out the possibility.

The shooting killed Mia Banks, the 54-year-old vice president of casino operations, who died of gunshot wounds to the head and chest. Hector Rodriguez, executive director of table games at The Venetian, was wounded in the shooting and remained hospitalized in stable condition Tuesday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The resort’s parent company, Las Vegas Sands Corp., is offering $50,000 to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the shooting suspect.

Wrobel is described as a 5-foot-9 white man weighing about 200 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and had a beard and mustache.

Wrobel is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Plummer warned the public Tuesday to avoid approaching Wrobel if he is seen and to instead call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.