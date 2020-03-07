Fifth arrest in connection with Henderson man’s body in burned car

Arleo Davis Jr., who was arrested Friday, is the fifth person to face charges in connection with the killing of a 44-year-old who was found dead in a burning car in California.

Las Vegas police have arrested a fifth person in connection with the killing of 44-year-old Jabar Anderson, whose body was found in a burned car in December by California police about 160 miles southwest of Las Vegas.

According to Las Vegas Justice Court records and Clark County Detention Center booking logs, Arleo Davis Jr., 27, was arrested in connection with the killing and booking into the jail on Friday. Davis faces a murder charge along with Jecory Kemp, 28; Tyeshia James, 24; and Davon Hickman, 33.

Another defendant, 30-year-old Preston Huteson, faces a weapons charge and a felony count of harboring, concealing or aiding a felony offender, court records show.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies found Anderson’s body in Barstow on Dec. 31, the same day the 44-year-old was reported missing in Henderson. According to arrest reports, Las Vegas police believe Hickman and at least three other people planned to rob Anderson by luring him to an apartment in a marijuana deal.

At the apartment on the 6500 block of Boulder Highway, Anderson realized he was being robbed and pulled out silver handgun. Hickman allegedly used a 9 mm handgun and shot Anderson once, killing him, according to Hickman’s arrest report.

Hickman ordered James and Kemp to clean up the apartment, according to arrest reports. Kemp is suspected of driving the vehicle with Hickman to Barstow with Anderson’s body in the trunk, and then setting it on fire, police said.

Huteson is accused of driving Kemp and Hickman back to Las Vegas.

According to court documents, Kemp and James admitted to planning to rob Anderson when he arrived at James’ Las Vegas apartment on Dec. 30 to sell marijuana.

The Metropolitan Police Department has said Anderson “was involved in illegal narcotics activity,” and he worked as a maintenance man at the apartment complex.

Kemp and James were arrested on Jan. 1 and were later indicted on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery, first-degree kidnapping with a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm, and robbery with a deadly weapon, District Court records show.

A jury trial for them is scheduled in District Court on April 20.

Hickman was arrested by California authorities in Palmdale on Feb. 17, Metro has said. He has been charged with murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, court records show.

He remained incarcerated in Los Angeles awaiting extradition as of Saturday morning, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records.

Huteson was arrested Jan. 24 and was released from custody after posting bond on a $5,000 bail, court records show.

Further details about Davis’ arrest, or how he is allegedly involving in the killing, were not available Saturday. He remained in jail without bail, and he faces charges of murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, all with a deadly weapon.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.