Fight inside west Las Vegas town home leads to fatal shooting

A man in his 20s was fatally shot around 3:15 p.m. in the 2500 block of Sierra Bello Avenue.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson speaks to the media about a homicide investigation in the 2500 block of Sierra Bello Avenue on Friday, July 7, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigated a homicide in the 2500 block of Sierra Bello Avenue on Friday, July 7, 2023. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was fatally shot inside a west Las Vegas town home Friday afternoon, police said.

At around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the 2500 block of Sierra Bello Avenue inside the gated Corte Madera Town Homes community, near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street, after a report of a shooting, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

A man in his 20s was found shot inside a town home and died at the scene.

Johansson said several people were inside the town home and that the shooting was instigated by a fight.

Police detained witnesses and were interviewing them at the scene but Johansson said he did not believe the shooter was one of the people being detained.

“We don’t know much about what occurred prior to the incident or after the incident,” he said.

Those inside the home at the time of the shooting were described as residents or people who are normally there, according to Johansson.

