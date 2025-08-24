Fight leads to fatal stabbing near wash in central Las Vegas Valley

Anyone with any information about this is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com.

A man was killed Saturday night after an altercation led to a stabbing in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Police were called after a fight around 9:35 p.m. between two men in in the wash area near Algonquin Drive and East Viking Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

When officers arrived, they found a victim lying on the ground suffering from apparent stab wounds. The other man had fled the scene. Officers immediately rendered aid until medical personnel arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation being led by Metro’s Homicide Section.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

