Fight outside downtown Las Vegas nightclub leaves man dead

UMC (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fight Sunday on Fremont Street later claimed the life of one person, Las Vegas police said.

At about 1:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a fight downtown on the 500 block of Fremont Street, the Metropolitan Police Department. Police found a man suffering from life-threatening head injuries on the sidewalk outside a nightclub.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died several days later.

Police said the man was standing in line outside when two men approached him and started an argument. One of the men punched the man in line. The two men then fled the scene.

Police have made no arrests in connection to the incident and need the public’s help.

Metro describes the two men as Hispanic and in their twenties. One wore a white hat, dark shirt and white pants, police said. The other wore a dark shirt and tan pants.

Both ran east on Fremont Street before turning north on Sixth Street, Metro said.

Metro encourages anyone with information on the incident to contact its homicide section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.