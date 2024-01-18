Fight, shooting in ‘middle of the street’ leaves 2 dead, 2 hurt in Las Vegas

The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. on the 200 block of Chicago Avenue near Industrial Road, police said.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people died and two others were wounded Wednesday evening in a shooting near The Strat hotel in downtown Las Vegas.

One victim died at the scene in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue near Industrial Road while three others piled into a car and drove to a hospital, where one of them succumbed to their injuries, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price said at a news conference near the shooting scene.

At 5:30 p.m., Las Vegas police received a number of emergency calls reporting gunshots in the area and when officers arrived, they found the first victim lying on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds and despite life-saving efforts, the person died, Price said.

Officers then went to Valley Hospital Medical Center nearby “where it was early determined that those individuals related to this shooting scene,” he said.

One of the three people from the car died at Valley, one was reported in critical condition and the third had injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

“Preliminary details that we have so far is that there was an altercation in the middle of the street involving several individuals,” Price said.

“That altercation became violent when a couple of individuals pulled out firearms and began shooting at each other, resulting in four individuals being struck,” he said.

Police on Wednesday night had yet to find out what the altercation was about and the department’s homicide detectives were still talking to witnesses and victims, he said.

“We do not believe there is a threat to the public,” Price said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.