53°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Fight, shooting in ‘middle of the street’ leaves 2 dead, 2 hurt near The Strat

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 17, 2024 - 7:07 pm
 
Updated January 17, 2024 - 11:06 pm
Las Vegas Review-Journal
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Two people died and two others were wounded Wednesday evening in a shooting near The Strat hotel in Las Vegas.

One victim died at the scene in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue near Industrial Road while three others piled into a car and drove to a hospital, where one of them succumbed to their injuries, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Robert Price said at a news conference near the shooting scene.

At 5:30 p.m., Las Vegas police received a number of emergency calls reporting gunshots in the area and when officers arrived, they found the first victim lying on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds and despite life-saving efforts, the person died, Price said.

Officers then went to Valley Hospital Medical Center nearby “where it was early determined that those individuals related to this shooting scene,” he said.

One of the three people from the car died at Valley, one was reported in critical condition and the third had injuries that were not life-threatening, he said.

“Preliminary details that we have so far is that there was an altercation in the middle of the street involving several individuals,” Price said.

“That altercation became violent when a couple of individuals pulled out firearms and began shooting at each other, resulting in four individuals being struck,” he said.

Police on Wednesday night had yet to find out what the altercation was about and the department’s homicide detectives were still talking to witnesses and victims, he said.

“We do not believe there is a threat to the public,” Price said.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

Review-Journal digital producer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Californians talk about why they moved to ‘cheaper’ Las Vegas
Californians talk about why they moved to ‘cheaper’ Las Vegas
2
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
From the Atari Hotel to Dream Las Vegas, here are projects to watch in 2024
3
Costco tries membership change customers won’t like
Costco tries membership change customers won’t like
4
Airport slot machine effort pays off a million-plus ways
Airport slot machine effort pays off a million-plus ways
5
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix start time revealed for 2024 race
F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix start time revealed for 2024 race
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Boy, 13, fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Boy, 13, fatally shot in North Las Vegas
Victim in early 1990s homicide case identified
Victim in early 1990s homicide case identified
NLV police used video, spent cartridges to identify murder suspect
NLV police used video, spent cartridges to identify murder suspect
2 arrested in December homeless shooting
2 arrested in December homeless shooting
‘I killed her’: Suspect in girlfriend’s fatal stabbing tells police he did it
‘I killed her’: Suspect in girlfriend’s fatal stabbing tells police he did it
After 44 years, remains of woman found near Strip in 1979 finally identified
After 44 years, remains of woman found near Strip in 1979 finally identified