Fingerprints on cups lead Las Vegas police to slaying suspect

Las Vegas Police investigate a deadly shooting at 1135 E. Desert Inn Road on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fingerprints left on cups at two robbery scenes helped police arrest a suspect in a deadly late October shooting.

The fingerprints, along with blood evidence and surveillance video at the shooting scene led police to 26-year-old Johnny Stamps, according to his arrest report.

The cups were found in September, when Henderson police were investigating a series of handgun robberies. A man pretended to be an interested buyer and met up with people who were trying to sell guns online. Stamps’ arrest report said he then threw bleach in sellers’ faces and fled with the guns but left the cups.

Then on Oct. 24, Stamps met with two men in a parking lot at 1135 E. Desert Inn Road, reportedly to sell stolen guns.

The men pulled into the lot in a pickup and waited for Stamps. He got into the back seat at 9:55 p.m. and it took only one minute for the sale to go sideways.

Surveillance video from nearby businesses shows shots were fired inside the truck at 9:56 p.m. One of the men, Mario Trejo, got out of the driver’s side of the truck and fired several shots into the back seat, the report states.

The video shows Stamps kicking out the passenger side rear window and climb out of the truck, the report states. He then fled the scene, firing shots at Trejo as he ran.

Officers arriving at the scene found Trejo on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. The second man, later identified as Christopher Carter, was dead in the truck’s passenger seat. Trejo was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition.

Police initially thought the shooting might have been related to a robbery or narcotics deal, but based on evidence found at the shooting scene and on Trejo’s cell phone, they think Stamps met Trejo and Carter in the parking lot to sell them one of the stolen guns, according to the report.

Blood found in the back seat of the pickup truck once again led police back to Stamps, but didn’t provide enough probable cause to link him with the shooting.

Henderson police and the FBI arrested Stamps on Sunday in connection with the September gun robberies and his Arizona warrant.

Police searched Stamps’ apartment after his arrest, according to the report, and located a handgun with the same serial number as a gun reported stolen during one of the Henderson robberies. The gun was also the same caliber as several shell casings found at the homicide scene.

Police also discovered two healing gunshot graze wounds on Stamps’ upper chest as he was being booked into the Clark County Detention Center. The gun, gunshot wounds and Stamps’ resemblance to the shooting suspect seen on surveillance photo provided enough evidence for Las Vegas police to arrest him on additional charges.

Stamps is now facing one count each of open murder and attempted murder, as well as several fugitive charges out of Arizona. He is due in court Wednesday morning for a felony arraignment.

