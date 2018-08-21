Foul odor led to discovery of Las Vegas man’s body, report says

A suspect in the death of a 73-year-old Las Vegas man lived in the victim’s home with her children and his decomposing body for about a month, according to her arrest report.

An entrance to Valley Vista mobile home park is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

Keara Green, 29, was arrested Aug. 7, nearly five months after Metropolitan Police Department officers discovered the body of Ghasem Aliaskari in a mobile home park at 3001 Cabana Drive, near South Nellis Boulevard.

Green told police she was dating Aliaskari and living with him and her two children. She said she was in a physical fight with Aliaskari in the bathroom of his mobile home the day he died in late January, according to her arrest report.

The suspect said she used a shirt to strangle him until he fell down, “striking the bathtub and ultimately dying,” according to the report.

Green’s name is listed in Clark County Detention Center records, where she is being held without bail on a murder charge, as “Keran Green.”

The woman told police that after Aliaskari died, she wrapped a blanket and trash bags around his body and put it in his bedroom closet. She also admitted to buying “pool acid” to try to dissolve the body, according to her arrest report.

‘Unusual phone calls’

Police first were called about Aliaskari on Jan. 23, when his daughter requested a welfare check for him due to “unusual phone calls” she received the day before. Officers arrived at Aliaskari’s home and talked to Green, who said Aliaskari had left for Arizona and would not return until the beginning of February, according to the report.

On March 3, Aliaskari’s daughter filed a missing persons report with Metro. According to the arrest report, she told officers she called her father’s cellphone, but a woman answered and told her she had the wrong number.

The daughter said there were over 4,000 calls and text messages on her father’s phone since she last spoke with him Jan. 22, which was unusual behavior for him. The report did not explain how Aliaskari’s daughter knew about the calls and text messages.

According to the arrest report, the day after the missing persons report was filed, Aliaskari’s son texted his father’s cellphone and received a response that made him believe someone else had the phone. The response included a picture of a woman, who appeared to be in her mid-20s, sitting in his father’s bathtub.

The siblings hired a private investigator, who was not named in the arrest report. Around 7 p.m. on March 8, the private investigator went to Aliaskari’s mobile home.

“The investigator arrived and detected a foul odor coming from inside the residence,” the report stated. “The LVMPD was notified, patrol arrived, made entry into the residence and discovered the badly decomposed body of a male wrapped in plastic bags inside a closet.”

Detectives also found bottles of muriatic acid, a common type of hydrochloric acid used in household cleaning products, in the home inside a suitcase Green owned.

During the initial investigation, another woman arrived at the mobile home and told police she was renting a room from Aliaskari, whom she met through the website Craigslist. The woman said Green was staying in a room with Aliaskari, but she had not seen him since around Jan. 22, according to the report.

Asphyxia, blunt force injuries

The woman told police she had noticed a “sour” smell from Aliaskari’s room, but Green claimed it was from bad food, the report said. The woman also said Green had multiple men visit her since Aliaskari’s disappearance.

Detectives interviewed Green’s two children, who referred to Aliaskari as “grandpa,” according to the report. Green’s daughter told police that her mother and Aliaskari would physically fight and throw furniture at each other.

The Clark County coroner’s office determined that Aliaskari died from asphyxia, or suffocation, and blunt force injuries, according to the arrest report. A liquid believed to be muriatic acid also was found on his body.

Police found Green in downtown Las Vegas, the report said. Her whereabouts from late February to August were unclear.

Metro Homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Green was found by the department’s criminal apprehension team.

“I believe she was just moving around from basically apartment to apartment,” Spencer said Monday.

After her arrest, Green told police she stayed in the mobile home until the end of February and attempted to rent rooms in the home while Aliaskari’s body was still in the closet.

A preliminary hearing for Green has been set for Sept. 11 in Las Vegas Justice Court.

