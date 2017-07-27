Fourth suspect arrested after deadly Las Vegas drug deal

Police believe the victim, Dareon Deas, was killed in May during a drug deal involving pharmaceutical cough syrup.

A fourth suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting in May at a northwest Las Vegas Valley apartment complex.

Lavontay Taylor, 23, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder, robbery, burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery. A warrant for his arrest was issued June 2.

Court records indicate Taylor is a suspect in Dareon Deas’ death.

The Metropolitan Police Department found Deas dead in a car about 6 p.m. May 11 at the Bloom Apartment Homes at 7075 W. Gowan Road, near Tenaya Way. Police records indicate Deas was killed during a drug deal involving pharmaceutical cough syrup.

Three teenagers — Thayron Paxton, William Bogan and Ronald Daniels — were previously charged in Deas’ death. They were indicted by a grand jury on July 13 on charges of murder, robbery, burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery. Paxton and Bogan, both 18 years old, are being held at the county jail.

Daniels is a minor. A trial date has not been set.

