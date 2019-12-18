Freedom delayed for convicted Las Vegas killer Margaret Rudin

The scheduled release from prison of a woman convicted of killing her millionaire husband in Las Vegas a quarter century ago is on hold.

Attorney John Momot confers with his client Margaret Rudin during court in 2001. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Margaret Rudin in Judge Joe Bonaventure's court, Dec. 15, 2000. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Margaret Rudin drops her head while her attorneys Michael Amador, left to right, John Momot and Tom Pitaro listen to the verdict in 2001. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Margaret Rudin, 76, was granted parole by the Nevada Parole Board in October and the proposed release date for Rudin was set for Dec. 15. However, one of Rudin’s attorneys cautioned at the time there was no guarantee she would be released on that date because Nevada’s Department of Parole and Probation had to sign off on her plans for life outside of prison walls.

Rudin attorney Greg Mullanax said Wednesday he was under the impression Rudin would be released on Wednesday, but she remained in custody at the Florence McClure Womens Correctional Center in northeast Las Vegas. He said Rudin’s family informed him that her release has been delayed, apparently because she wants to move to Illinois to be with her kin and such a move requires approval from parole officials in Illinois.

“She is still in custody,” Mullanax said. “It has to do with an interstate compact.”

A spokesman for the Nevada Department of Parole and Probation declined comment, as did a spokeswoman for the Nevada Department of Public Safety. A spokesman for the Nevada Department of Corrections could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday.

Rudin’s murder case was the subject of a book and national true crime television shows. Dubbed “the Black Widow,” she was convicted of murder in the 1994 death of her husband, Ron Rudin. Las Vegas police said the real estate developer was shot in the head as he slept. His remains were later found burned near Nelson’s Landing at Lake Mead.

Authorities said Ron Rudin was slain as part of a plot by Margaret Rudin to inherit his fortune. Margaret Rudin always maintained her innocence.

Margaret Rudin was eventually indicted by a Clark County grand jury and promptly fled the state. She was apprehended in Revere, Massachusetts, brought back to Nevada and convicted at trial in 2001.

She was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison but appealed and was granted a new trial in 2008 on the grounds she was denied effective counsel. That ruling was later overturned by the Nevada Supreme Court.

