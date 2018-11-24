Friends at East Las Vegas vigil remember man killed in shooting

About 200 people gathered Friday night in the parking lot of the skateboard park at the Winchester Cultural Center to remember George Campoverde, who died in what police called a “domestic related” shooting Wednesday night.

Two friends of George Campoverde arrange flowers and candles at the Winchester Cultural Center's skate park in east Las Vegas on Friday, November 23, 2018. Campoverde, 29, died Wednesday, November 21, in a shooting that Las Vegas police said was "domestic related." (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A skateboard with the spray painted word "amore" rests at the feet of one of George Campoverde's friends on Friday, November 23, 2018. Campoverde, 29, whose daughter's middle name is "amore," died Wednesday, November 21, 2018, in a shooting that Las Vegas police said was "domestic related." (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A friend of George Campoverde arranges candles at the Winchester Cultural Center's skate park in east Las Vegas on Friday, November 23, 2018. Campoverde, 29, died Wednesday, November 21, in a shooting that Las Vegas police said was "domestic related." (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Friends of George Campoverde placed candles, flowers and copies of Campoverde's artwork at the Winchester Cultural Center's skate park in east Las Vegas on Friday, November 23, 2018. Campoverde, 29, died Wednesday, November 21, in a shooting that Las Vegas police said was "domestic related." (Katelyn Newberg/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The sounds of skateboard wheels on asphalt echoed through the east Las Vegas parking lot as a circle of people raised beer bottles and plastic cups in remembrance of their friend Friday night.

“All these people here prove that he wasn’t a bad person,” Campoverde’s 30-year-old brother Juan Valenzuela said. “Yes everyone has their flaws, it’s normal. But at the end of the day he meant no harm.”

Valenzuela said his 29-year-old brother was shot after Campoverde and his girlfriend’s father got into an argument.

Police were called at about 8:20 p.m. to a home on the 5900 block of Belcastro Street, near south Tenaya Way and West Russell Road, after a report of an “altercation” between a man and a woman, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Sgt. Matthew Sandford said Wednesday. Shortly after that report, police received a 911 call from the scene reporting a shooting.

When police arrived, they found Campoverde lying in the home’s driveway suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, Metro Sgt. William Matchko said Wednesday.

Sanford said a man in his 50s was detained for questioning in the shooting and was cooperating with police. Officers on Wednesday were also interviewing the woman involved in the initial altercation, who was also cooperating.

Sanford did not confirm the relationship between the two men Wednesday night, but said they had a verbal and physical fight before the shooting. Police had not released additional information about the shooting as of Friday.

On Wednesday night, police said they did not know if Campoverde was armed. Police have received two domestic violence-related calls to the home in the past year, but the calls didn’t involve the shooter, Sanford said.

Valenzuela said Campoverde would do anything for his stepdaughter, Ruby, and 6-month-old daughter, Luna.

On Friday night, someone taped a sign with the word “amore” in graffiti lettering over a collection of lit candles and roses. Another skateboarder pulled out a can of white spray-paint to decorate his skateboard with the word.

Valenzuela said “Amore” is the middle name of Campoverde’s daughter.

“He loved those kids,” Valenzuela said. “He stuck it out for them, he had to take care of them.”

Mina Valerio, one of Campoverde’s friends, said she met the skateboarder at the skate park more than 10 years ago. She said the skate park was his home.

“Look at us. We’re all so different, and yet he was our friend,” Valerio said.

Valenzuela said he and his brother grew up skating together.

“As the time went by, we came here ritually every single day,” he said. “We fed off each other; that was my best friend skateboarding. Now I got to do it even harder for him.”

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.