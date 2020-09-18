Friends, family seek public’s help finding road rage shooter

Friends and family of a woman fatally shot on Interstate 15 early Wednesday are asking for the public’s help in finding her killer.

Dorinda Lene, left and Kamiah Bird, 37, in an undated photo. Bird lived with Lene when she came to Las Vegas about three years ago to start over. She was shot and killed early Thursday, Sept. 17, in an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 15 in central Las Vegas. (Dorinda Lene photo)

Dorinda Lene, left and Kamiah Bird, 37, at the Las Vegas sign in an undated photo. Bird was killed early Thursday, Sept. 17, 202, in what police believe was a road rage shooting on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas. (Dorinda Lene photo)

Kamiah Bird, 37, was shot as she drove in the southbound lanes of I-15. Las Vegas police suspect she was killed during a road rage encounter, and her loved ones are asking residents of the Las Vegas Valley to provide any tips that could help the police investigation.

“Kamiah was a very happy person,” said Bird’s close friend Dorinda Lene, of Las Vegas. “She was very friendly, outgoing, positive. She loved people, adventure, family. A really happy person.”

Bird was originally from the Spokane, Washington, area and moved to Las Vegas about three years ago for a fresh start in life. Her family issued a statement saying “our family is deeply devastated.”

“Kamiah was not only beautiful but fiercely independent,” they said. “As details unfold we will share them as family first and (we) ask for privacy and understanding.”

The statement went on to say “Kamiah was a member of the Spokane tribe of Indians and we will be honoring her journey traditionally. Thank you for all the prayers.”

Police say she was headed home

Las Vegas police said Bird was headed home from her job at a downtown casino shortly after midnight when her vehicle slammed into another in the southbound lanes of the interstate. Originally, authorities thought Bird was killed in a car accident, but a closer examination of her body by the Clark County coroner’s office indicated she was shot. The driver of the second vehicle was not involved in the shooting.

Police believe Bird was shot shortly before the crash.

“We are not ruling out anything, but we are still actively pursuing the theory that it is a road rage incident,” Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said. “She was headed home after getting off of work.”

Lene said Bird previously worked as a casino dealer at The Cromwell but was furloughed. She then started working at the Plaza.

Starting over

“She wanted to start over — a new life, and have a fresh start, so she came and lived with me until she got a good job and everything down here,” Lene said.

Lene said Bird loved life and had many close friends. She described Bird as a “cat mom.”

“She liked to travel and explore different areas,” Lene said. “We’ve traveled together, we went to China together, we went to the coast a lot. Just to be able to see new things and explore new things.”

Lene said friends and family are in shock over the loss.

“I just can’t believe that somebody is so evil inside of themself that they would pull out a gun over something as minor as being upset in traffic,” Lene said.

Lene encouraged the public to call police if they have any information that could help law enforcement identify the killer. Anyone who observed Bird’s blue Nissan Versa around the time of the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

“If anyone has information, because somebody had to have seen something, it needs to be reported because this is just a senseless murder,” Lene said. “There is no reason for it. So, whoever has done this needs to be brought to justice.”

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.