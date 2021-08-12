Fundraiser being held in Las Vegas for trooper killed on I-15

A fundraiser is being held Thursday in Las Vegas to benefit the family of slain Nevada Highway Patrol trooper Micah May.

Trooper Micah May (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Injured Police Officers Fund said the Heroes Live Forever fundraiser runs until 2 p.m. at Nevada Coin Mart, 4065 S. Jones Blvd. T-shirts, masks, bracelets and other merchandise honoring May’s life will be for sale. Proceeds will benefit May’s family.

May, 46, was injured on July 27 when he was struck during a pursuit of a carjacking suspect on Interstate 15 near Sahara Avenue. May died two days later. The carjacking suspect, Douglas Claiborne, 60, was shot to death by law enforcement.

The trooper’s death has sparked an outpouring of support from the Southern Nevada community and from across the nation. In Florida, a boy named Zechariah Cartledge recently ran a mile in honor of May’s life as part of the Running 4 Heroes program, which expresses appreciation for all first responders.

“Tonight I’m running with the blue line flag in his honor,” Cartledge said in a video of the run posted on YouTube. “I’ll be doing seven laps around the track at my school.”

Donations also may be mailed to IPOF, C/O Trooper Micah May, 9330 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Suite 130, Las Vegas, NV, 89134; or online at www.IPOF.vegas. Lexicon Bank also has an account set up in May’s honor. The account number is 1601038.

