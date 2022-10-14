Fundraiser for Las Vegas Strip stabbing victim exceeds goal

An online fundraiser for Maris DiGiovanni, the Las Vegas woman who was fatally stabbed on the Strip, has exceeded its goal of $60,000.

Cole Jordan and Maris Jordan DiGiovanni (Gage DiGiovanni)

DiGiovanni was killed during a series of stabbings outside Wynn Las Vegas on Oct. 6. Six others were injured, and Canadian Brent Hallett also was killed.

DiGiovanni, 30, was a Washington native who loved to travel with her husband, Cole Jordan, her family told the Las Vegas Review-Journal last week.

An online fundraiser started by the family had raised nearly $67,000 as of Friday. Relatives said they planned to use the money to help Jordan move from Las Vegas back to Spokane, Washington.

“Undoubtedly, Maris left her mark on this world and her light continues to shine through this community of support,” organizer Ariel Bongard wrote on the GoFundMe page this week. “Thank you.”

Public funeral arrangements had not been announced, but the online fundraiser indicates that a service is scheduled for Oct. 22.

Authorities have said the suspect in the stabbing, Yoni Barrios, 32, was a Guatemalan citizen who was in the country illegally. He told police that he asked to take a photo with women posing as showgirls on the Strip while holding knives.

His arrest report indicates that he stabbed DiGiovanni, Anna Westby and Victoria Cayetano, who were dressed as showgirls, because he thought people were laughing at him.

Barrios told police that he started running down Las Vegas Boulevard attacking strangers in large groups. Tourists and locals alike were injured, authorities said.

