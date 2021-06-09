Gang member charged with killing man who disrespected him, police say

Authorities have charged a Las Vegas man with murder in a May fatal shooting in east Las Vegas.

Johnathan Jones (Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide on the 3400 block of Center Drive, near East Charleston Boulevard and Palm Street, on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas police arrested Johnathan Jones, 36, of Las Vegas in the May 20 slaying of James Bartlett, 32, on the 3400 block of Center Drive, near East Charleston Boulevard and Palm Street.

Police said they believed Bartlett was talking to a woman near the back of a building when another man approached and fired multiple rounds before running off.

Bartlett was taken to University Medical Center where he died. The Clark County coroner’s office said Bartlett died of a gunshot wound to the abdomen and ruled his death a homicide.

Jones was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Tuesday on an arrest warrant.

The warrant states Bartlett had been shot in the leg days earlier by an unknown male during an altercation. Police said they then received tips indicating the shooting was carried out by Jones. Police described Jones in his arrest report as a “documented Blood gang member” who was on parole.

A confidential source alleged to police that Jones was mad at Bartlett “for disrespecting him,” police said in the arrest report. Police also said cell phone tracking placed Jones in the area when the killing happened, police said.

Jones is expected to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on Thursday morning.

