Homicides

Gas station employee booked in east Las Vegas shooting

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 29, 2023 - 3:42 pm
 
Rainier Jefferson (Metropolitan Police Department)
A gas station employee was arrested Wednesday and booked on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting in east Las Vegas.

Rainier Jefferson, 35, was arrested on suspicion of murder, violating probation and being a prohibited person in possession of a gun.

Jefferson is suspected of fatally shooting Mallery Armijo, 35, the morning of June 23 inside a gas station on the 500 block of East Sahara Avenue, according to the Clark County coroner’s office and the Metropolitan Police Department.

The coroner’s office said Armijo died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from gunshot wounds to the torso.

Metro wrote in a statement Thursday that Jefferson was working at the unnamed business when Armijo and a man started fighting with him.

“The employee produced a firearm and shot the victim,” the statement said.

Anyone with information on the shooting may call Metro at 702-828-3521.

Jefferson was sentenced to three years of probation in 2021 after he plead guilty to ownership of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to Clark County District Court records.

He was sentenced a year earlier to drug counseling and community service for drug possession. Las Vegas court records showed he was charged with drug possession in 2016 as well, but the case was dismissed by prosecutors.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

