Girl, 2, missing after Las Vegas woman shot dead in Milwaukee

This March 7, 2018 photo shows the downtown skyline of Milwaukee. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 2-year-old girl after her mother, a 24-year-old Las Vegas woman, was gunned down Monday in Milwaukee, officials said.

Milwaukee police suspect Dariaz L. Higgins, 34, is responsible for a double shooting that claimed the life of Sierra Robinson and the abduction of their daughter, Noelani Robinson.

The shooting was reported about 1 p.m. Monday on the 6300 block of North 91st Street outside of a residence in Milwaukee, police said. Sierra Robinson died at 1:23 p.m. in an alley, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner said Wednesday.

A second woman, 28, was shot under unclear circumstances, police said.

The Amber Alert for Noelani indicates she was last seen Monday in Milwaukee and may be with her father, Higgins. The two may be traveling in a black SUV, according to release from The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, although no further description was available.

Noelani is described as a black girl with black hair and brown eyes, standing about 2 feet tall and weighing about 30 pounds. Higgins is described as a black man with black hair and brown eyes, standing about 5-foot-10 and weighing about 170 pounds. A photo of Higgins indicates he has face tattoos, including praying hands between his eyebrows.

The release urged the public not to approach the two if they are spotted and to call law enforcement instead.

Milwaukee police asked anybody with information on Noelani or Higgins to call 911 or 414-935-7022.

