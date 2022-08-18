Girlfriend tells police she shot boyfriend during altercation at their home

The fatal shooting occurred around 9:25 p.m. in the 6200 block of Whitelion Walk Street in the Spring Valley area of Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man armed with a knife was fatally shot by his girlfriend at their home in the Spring Valley area Wednesday night, Las Vegas police said.

At around 9:25 p.m. in the 6200 block of Whitelion Walk Street, a woman in her 40s was in an altercation with a man in his 50s, police said. The two were described to be in a dating relationship, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

Police responded after the woman called 911 saying she had shot her boyfriend. The man died at the home.

During the altercation, the man allegedly pulled out a knife and the woman pulled out a gun and shot the man, Johansson said.

He said a teenage girl who police believe is the couple’s daughter was in the house.

Johansson said police were investigating whether the woman acted in self-defense. He said the woman and the teenager were being interviewed by police.

No further information was available.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.