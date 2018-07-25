Homicides

Girls say parents argued before mom was killed in Las Vegas home

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 25, 2018 - 12:48 pm
 

When twin 9-year-old girls found their mother dead, they tried to call the man who became the leading suspect in her slaying — their own father — before dialing 911.

The girls told Las Vegas police that their parents, 32-year-old Cheri Louise Anaya and 41-year-old Christopher Gerard Caggiano, got into an argument on July 13, according to the warrant issued for Caggiano’s arrest.

One of the girls woke up and went to her parents’ room the next morning, where she found their mother face-down in a pool of blood on the bed. Caggiano was gone.

She woke her sister and the pair tried to call and text Caggiano but received no response, the warrant states. The girls called their grandfather next and he told them to dial 911.

The girls told police they assumed their father was at work, but thought his absence was strange because he didn’t usually work on Saturdays.

Caggiano, a Nevada corrections officer, was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on July 18 inside his vehicle in Lava Hot Springs, Idaho. The Bannock County coroner estimated he had been dead since July 14.

Anaya and her children were from Bakersfield, California, but had been staying with Caggiano in Las Vegas since the end of the school year, the warrant states.

The girls told police their parents were arguing about one of Caggiano’s children, their half-sister, the night before the shooting. Neighbors told police that Caggiano, Anaya and the mother of Caggiano’s other daughter were seen arguing outside the townhouse in the afternoon, the report states.

Crime scene investigators found a ripped-up photo of Caggiano and Anaya in a bathroom trash can.

The Clark County coroner’s office determined Anaya died from gunshot wounds to the head and neck. According to the warrant, she also had bruising on her face and suffered blunt force trauma to the head before she died.

Anaya’s family is now caring for the two children, according to police.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Nye County detectives pursue suspects
A swarm of Nye County deputies, at the request of Las Vegas police, surrounded a hotel room in Pahrump last week to take two fugitives into custody. (Nye County Sheriff's Office)
Las Vegas judge’s ruling will halt tonight’s execution
On Wednesday Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez issued a ruling that will halt the execution of convicted murderer Scott Dozier. Alvogen Inc., which makes the sedative midazolam, filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing the Nevada Department of Corrections of surreptitiously obtaining the drug for use in an execution.
3 people shot in southeast Las Vegas
Three men were shot Thursday night in southeast Las Vegas, and two of them have life threatening injuries. Las Vegas police responded to the incident just after 10 p.m. on the 5000 block of Mountain Vista Street. The investigation is in its early stages and police were unable to describe the suspect or say how man people they think were involved. Police encourage anyone with information regarding this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or 3-1-1
Robbery suspects apprehended
Four robbery suspects were taken into custody Thursday morning after a vehicle and foot chase that ended in an east Las Vegas neighborhood. The incident began when a person was robbed at gunpoint around 4:45 a.m. near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn. Officers arriving at the scene tried to stop two vehicles. One vehicle escaped but police chased the second into a neighborhood on Flamingo Road near Mountain Vista Street. Police surrounded the neighborhood and the suspects were apprehended. It looked like one police vehicle was involved in a collision with the suspects' car. One woman suffered an unknown injury and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. 01:04
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Two robbers who recently targeted three Las Vegas businesses remained at large Tuesday and police are asking the public to help identify them. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Metro Capt. Jaime Prosser gives update of officer-involved shooting
Metro Capt. Jaime Prosser provides an update about an officer-involved shooting at Radwick Drive and Owens Avenue in the northeast Las Vegas on Thursday. A robbery suspect was shot and killed. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LVMPD Looking For Robbery Suspect
The LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section is attempting to identify the pictured suspect who is responsible for committing robberies to businesses in the southern part of the Las Vegas Valley during the month of May 2018. The suspect enters the business, threatens the employee with a firearm and demands money from the register. The employee complies and the suspect flees the business.
North Las Vegas police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead
North Las Vegas police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead at 2500 block of Ellis St., on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
More in Homicides
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Homicides Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like