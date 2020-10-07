GPS ties man to wife’s killing after body found in Henderson

A 49-year-old man is charged with killing his wife after she was found in her car two hours after he called police to report her missing, according to a newly released arrest report from the Henderson Police Department.

Aaron Harris (Henderson Police Department)

Arron Harris was arrested on one count of open murder after police said his phone location data and dodgy interview answers made him a suspect in the strangling of his wife, Candace Bradford, 43, the report said.

Harris called police at 8:58 p.m. on Sept. 24 to say he hadn’t heard from his wife since 3:45 p.m. that day. At 10:56 p.m. police found Bradford’s naked body in the trunk of an SUV about 100 yards off the street near McCormick Road and East Galleria Drive, the report said.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled Bradford’s death to have been a homicide caused by strangulation.

When Harris called police to report his wife missing, he said he was driving around looking for her on a freeway in Las Vegas, but data from the call placed him at East Lake Mead Parkway and North Boulder Highway, about 3 miles from where the body was found.

“It was apparent early that Aaron was being untruthful,” police said. “Aaron was also unable to provide any friends of Candace or places she may have went to. Aaron would not elaborate on any persons in Candace’s family that I could speak to, and it was clear that Aaron was hiding information regarding Candace.”

After conducting a search warrant on Harris’ two phones, police discovered he was in the area where Bradford was found for 10 minutes, and GPS hits tracked the phones going from the crime scene back to Harris’ apartment before he called police.

His ankle monitor also gave police his exact location, which matched the phone GPS.

Harris has a pending case in District Court from 2019 on charges of sex assault against a child and lewdness with a child under 14, according to jail records. Harris was charged Sept. 28 and is being held without bail pending a hearing Nov. 16.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.