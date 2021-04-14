Grandfather charged in accidental shooting death of 6-year-old girl

A grandfather is being charged in the death of a 6-year-old North Las Vegas girl who police believe was shot in November by her 2-year-old brother.

An arrest warrant was issued April 6 for David Johnson on two counts of child abuse and one count of child abuse resulting in substantial bodily harm, according to court records that show Johnson had not been arrested as of Tuesday.

Giuliana Johnson died Nov. 29 from a perforating gunshot wound to the chest, the Clark County coroner’s office ruled.

Officers were called at 5:52 p.m to a rental house in the 6200 block of Mythic Atlantis Avenue, near South Jones Boulevard and West Robindale Road, after Johnson called police to report that his granddaughter had shot herself, according to a police report released Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found Giuliana under a blanket, with her 2-year-old brother walking around nearby. Her 5-year-old sister was upstairs watching cartoons, police said.

Johnson told police he rented a house to celebrate Thanksgiving with his family but because of recent arguments with unnamed family members, he was carrying a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun and a Glock 19 with him, according to the police report.

While watching television downstairs with his grandchildren, Johnson told police, he hid his guns in the couch and went upstairs to take a call from his ex-wife. When he heard a gunshot, he ran downstairs and saw Giuliana lying on the ground.

“His 2-year-old grandson was standing over her with the firearm in his hand,” Johnson told police.

Police said Giuliana’s father came to town, picked up his other two children and refused to cooperate with the investigation under the suggestion of his lawyer.

“David carried around two different handguns supposedly for his protection without a proper holster to transport them in. He would just carry them on his person in his pocket or waistband,” police wrote. “Both handguns were in plain sight for the children to see and allow for their curiosity to take over. With no parental supervision around the children were able to locate the handguns and began manipulating one or both.

“Along with one being deceased the other two children must live with the mental suffering knowing they were present and accidentally took the life of their older sister. All of which could have been avoided had David practiced proper firearm safety and control.”

The child’s family had four prior claims of neglect between 2001 and 2009, including two claims that were found unsubstantiated, according to a report from the Department of Family Services.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.