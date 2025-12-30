Grandson kills grandmother in central Las Vegas Valley, police say

A 41-year-old man is in custody after police say he stabbed his grandmother to death at a central Las Vegas Valley residence.

Franklin Flores was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Just after 8:15 a.m. Monday, Metro received a call requesting a welfare check on a family member at a residence in the 2200 block of East Desert Inn Road, near South Eastern Avenue. Officers found a woman lying in a bed suffering from apparent stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Flores was later located near Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive and taken into custody with the assistance of the Henderson Police Department.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.