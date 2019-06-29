Guard arrested in deadly shooting at Las Vegas shopping center

Las Vegas detectives are investigating a Saturday morning homicide in a north valley strip mall, police said. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Saturday arrested a security guard accused of shooting a man early Saturday morning, leaving him to be found more than seven hours later at a north valley shopping center.

Officers were called about 8 a.m. to a shopping center at 6475 N. Decatur Blvd., according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch records. An employee at one of the businesses was coming into work when she saw a man lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds and called 911, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The man, who was in his mid 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers were able to obtain security footage of the shooting and identify the suspect as a security guard in his mid 20s.

Detectives determined the shooting happened about 12:45 a.m., more than seven hours before he was found, Spencer said.

“It appears the victim was homeless and sleeping near the business,” Spencer said. “There’s some discussion between the suspect and the victim, and that’s when you see the suspect shoot the victim multiple times.”

Detectives on Saturday did not find any indication that there was a struggle between the man and the security guard before the shooting, Spencer said.

The security guard was on duty at the time of the shooting and was assigned to patrol the shopping center. After the shooting, surveillance footage shows the guard getting into his security vehicle and drive away, Spencer said.

Detectives were able to locate the security officer at his apartment on Saturday between 5 and 6 p.m., Spencer said. He was being interviewed by detectives Saturday evening.

Further information about the shooting was not immediately available.

