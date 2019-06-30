Guard identified in Las Vegas shopping center shooting

Officers were called about 8 a.m. to a shopping center at 6475 N. Decatur Blvd., according to Metropolitan Police Department dispatch records. An employee at one of the businesses was coming into work when she saw a man lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds and called 911, Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

Jail records identified a security guard accused of shooting and killing a homeless man early Saturday morning.

Police said 26-year-old Brian Love shot a homeless man in his mid 20s about 12:45 a.m., leaving him to be found seven hours later at a shopping center at 6475 N. Decatur Blvd.

Love was identified and arrested after police looked at security camera footage from the shopping center.

“It appears the victim was homeless and sleeping near the business,” Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said. “There’s some discussion between the suspect and the victim, and that’s when you see the suspect shoot the victim multiple times.”

The footage showed Love get into his security vehicle and drive away after she shooting.

The man who died will be identified after his family is notified.

