Gunfight in southeast Las Vegas kills 1, injures another

One man was killed and another was injured after a gunfight between two groups of men in southeast Las Vegas on Friday night.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One man was killed and another was injured after a gunfight between two groups of men in southeast Las Vegas on Friday night.

Officers were called at 11:43 p.m. to the Whitney Community Center, 5712 Missouri Ave., near Boulder Highway, after multiple reports of gunfire nearby, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer.

Spencer said officers did not find anyone at the scene, but a man was later dropped off at Henderson Hospital and another was dropped off at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, both with gunshot wounds.

The man who was taken to Henderson was moved to University Medical Center where he died, Spencer said.

Investigators believe there was a fight between two groups of men who shot at each other and several men were later detained, but it was unclear if police considered any of the men detained suspects yet Saturday afternoon.

“We are still trying to piece it all together,” Spencer told reporters at the scene. “It is extremely convoluted; there is multiple scenes, several hospitals that we’re dealing with and multiple people that called in.”

Anyone with information can call Metro homicide section at 702-828-3521.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal web producer Tony Garcia contributed to this report.