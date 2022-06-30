Gunman killed at Las Vegas apartment complex identified

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded about 10 p.m. on June 14 to the 1700 block of Bonanza Avenue, near Martin Luther King Boulevard.

A man gunned down in mid-June during a quarrel at a central Las Vegas apartment complex was Herbert Leggins, 57, the Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday.

Leggins died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Metropolitan Police Department officers responded about 10 p.m. on June 14 to the 1700 block of Bonanza Avenue, near Martin Luther King Boulevard, where they found Leggins dead.

Police said at the time that Leggins had pulled out a gun on two women and that an “unrelated male” walked up and shot him.

Additional details have not been provided.

Anyone with information can contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

