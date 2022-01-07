Hawaii woman slain in Las Vegas recalled as ‘kind, sweet … generous’

One of two people killed on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas is being remembered as a devoted grandmother in her home state of Hawaii.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan police investigate a robbery and shooting in the parking garage of the the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Metropolitan police is investigating a robbery and shooting in the parking garage of the the Fashion Show Mall on the Las Vegas Strip on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

One of two people shot on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas is being remembered as a devoted grandmother in her home state of Hawaii.

Clarice Yamaguchi, 66, of Waipahu, Hawaii was fatally shot in the neck during what police said was a robbery attempt in the parking lot of Fashion Show Mall, 3300 Las Vegas Blvd., South.

Family friend Carrie AuYoung wrote in a post that Yamaguchi was a sweet woman who spent her weekends supporting her grandchildren, who participated in dance, baseball, soccer and cheer.

Yamaguchi was also known to frequent Disney’s Hawaii resort, Aulani.

“She was known to be the sweetest wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend and co-worker to everyone that knew her,” AuYoung wrote. “She was always so kind, sweet and generous and spent many of her weekends enjoying time shopping, and supporting her three grandchildren’s many extracurricular activities.”

AuYoung said the family is encouraging loved ones to send letters requesting the suspected shooters not be released on bail. Mail may be sent to justiceforclarice@gmail.com.

Jesani Carter, 20, and Jordan Ruby, 18, are currently being held without bail in Las Vegas on one count each of murder, attempted robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. They are scheduled to appear in court again Monday.

Hours after Yamaguchi was shot, the pair is accused of fatally shooting Hyo Sup Um, 60, in a parking garage at Palace Station, about two miles away from the first crime scene. Um died from a gunshot wound to the back, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Um’s hometown was not known.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Glenn Puit contributed to this report.