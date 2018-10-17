Henderson homicide suspect captured after chase in California

A suspect in Sunday’s double homicide in Henderson led California law enforcement on a short chase before opening fire on several deputies early Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Mellisa Mason and Robin McComb (Facebook)

A suspect in Sunday’s double homicide in Henderson led California law enforcement on a short chase before opening fire on several deputies early Wednesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Roger Tindell, 36, caught the attention of authorities just before 2:15 a.m. following reports of a shooting at a residence in Yucca Valley, California, the Sheriff’s Department said. When authorities arrived, they found a 43-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Tindell left the scene, fleeing in a silver BMW with a woman who was armed, according to authorities. When deputies tried to pull the BMW over, Tindell allegedly sped off, leading authorities through Southern California’s Yucca and Morongo valleys, which both sit within the city limits of San Bernardino. During the chase, authorities said, Tindell shot at the deputies, prompting them to fire back.

The pursuit ended several minutes later when Tindell crashed into a patrol car. After the impact, the department said, Tindell again exchanged gunfire with the deputies, and he was struck at least once. He was taken to an area hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Tindell will face charges in San Bernardino in connection with both the shooting of the 43-year-old man and the deputy-involved shooting, which will include attempted murder and felony evading, the department said.

Once Tindell was in custody, detectives learned that an FBI task force had been searching for Tindell in connection with the double killing in Henderson inside a residence on the 400 block of Forest Street, near Major Avenue and Warm Springs Road.

The victims, identified by the Clark County coroner’s office as Robin McComb, 40, and Mellisa Mason, 28, were found with apparent head injuries, Henderson police said. McComb’s official cause of death was pending Wednesday, but Mason’s cause of death has been ruled as blunt force head injuries.

A request for comment to the Henderson Police Department was not immediately returned Wednesday. It was not clear how authorities identified him as the suspect.

McComb’s cousin Jonnette Nielsen said the two were dating in a GoFundMe campaign she created to assist with funeral costs.

“Him and his girlfriend are going to be gratefully (sic) missed,” Nielsen said. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mason’s family has declined requests for comment.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.