Henderson investigating robbery turned homicide

Henderson police are investigating a home robbery that resulted in a homicide, according to a news release.

About 10:10 p.m. Thursday, police and fire crews were called to a residence off Via Visione in reference to a person reporting that she and her boyfriend had been shot.

Officers arrived on scene to discover a 77-year-old man deceased and a 70-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper extremity.

The woman was taken to a local area hospital and is expected to survive.

Henderson detectives preliminary investigation revealed the incident to be the result of a robbery resulting in a homicide.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of relatives.

No further details were provided, police said in a news release, pending an ongoing investigation.

The death is being investigated as the ninth homicide in Henderson this year.

