Homicides

Henderson investigating robbery turned homicide at Lake Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 20, 2023 - 3:59 pm
 
Updated October 20, 2023 - 5:58 pm
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are investigating a Lake Las Vegas home robbery that resulted in a homicide, according to a news release.

About 10:10 p.m. Thursday, police and fire crews were called to a residence off Via Visione in reference to a person reporting that she and her boyfriend had been shot.

Officers arrived on scene to discover a 77-year-old man deceased and a 70-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her upper extremity.

The woman was taken to a local area hospital and is expected to survive.

Henderson detectives preliminary investigation revealed the incident to be the result of a robbery resulting in a homicide.

The news release did not specify if there was any suspect.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office pending notification of relatives.

No further details were provided, police, pending an ongoing investigation.

The death is being investigated as the ninth homicide in Henderson this year.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment

processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

