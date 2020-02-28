Henderson man, 72, arrested in slaying of 75-year-old woman

Henderson police on Friday arrested a 72-year-old man in the killing of a 75-year-old woman who died after suffering “sustained blunt force trauma” to her head.

Narcisco Ramos (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police on Friday arrested a 72-year-old man in the killing of a 75-year-old woman who died after suffering “sustained blunt force trauma” to her head.

Officers were called about 9:15 a.m. to the 600 block of National Street, near Major Avenue and Boulder Highway, after a 911 call “of unknown trouble,” according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department. When police arrived, officers “spoke with a male” and found the woman dead at the scene.

Detectives determined a “disturbance” had happened between 72-year-old Narciso Ramos and the woman prior to her fatal injuries, police said.

Ramos was arrested on suspicion of murder with a deadly weapon and booked into the Henderson Detention Center without bail, jail records show.

The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family has been notified.

It was unclear Friday what Ramos’ relationship with the woman was or who called 911. Police spokesman Rod Pena said the call came from inside the home where the woman was found.

Pena declined to answer further questions about the killing, citing the open investigation.

“I can’t get specific because it’s preliminary,” he said.

The woman’s death marked the third homicide Henderson police have investigated this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the killing can contact police at 702-267-4911, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

