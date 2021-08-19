94°F
Homicides

Henderson man found dead in suspicious circumstances identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 19, 2021 - 2:19 pm
 
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man found dead at a Henderson home Monday under suspicious circumstances has been identified as Earl Shaw III, 65, of Henderson.

Henderson police said they responded to the home on the 2700 block of Pastel Avenue, near North Pecos Road and Windmill Parkway, at 10 a.m. to perform a welfare check. They found Shaw dead at the residence.

Police said in a press release that Shaw “died of suspicious circumstances and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.” However, they have not elaborated as to what led them to conclude Shaw was slain. The Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday the cause and manner of Shaw’s death are still pending.

Henderson police said Thursday afternoon that the case remains under investigation and that no suspects have been arrested. Police initially said Shaw was 70, but the coroner’s office said Thursday he was 65.

Further information was not immediately released.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

