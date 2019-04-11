Henderson man found dead under ‘suspicious’ circumstances ID’d

A red 2011 Subaru Legacy bearing Nevada plate 263G63 is missing from the home of Curtis B. Rimer, 55. He was found dead in his home in the 1900 block of Cutlass Drive. (Henderson Police Department)

The Clark County coroner’s office has identified a Henderson man who police say was found dead in his home Monday under “suspicious circumstances.”

The man was 55-year-old Curtis B. Rimer, the coroner’s office said Thursday. He was found after police were asked to do a welfare check at about 7:15 p.m. on the 1900 block of Cutlass Drive, near West Sunset Road and Valle Verde Drive.

He was reported missing by an out-of-state family member, the Henderson Police Department said. When officers arrived, they found Rimer dead inside a home in the neighborhood, and his red 2011 Subaru Legacy with Nevada license plate 263G63 missing.

The Henderson Police Department is investigating his death as a homicide, but had not identified a suspect as of Thursday morning, police said. Rimer’s cause and manner of death were still pending from the coroner’s office Thursday morning.

His death marked the 39th homicide investigation of the year in Clark County, and the fourth investigated by Henderson police, according to Review-Journal records.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henderson police at 702-297-4911 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

