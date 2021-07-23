89°F
Homicides

Henderson mom accused of killing children returned to Nevada

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2021 - 5:48 am
 
Updated July 23, 2021 - 6:11 am
Jovan Trevino (Bullhead City police)
Jovan Trevino (Bullhead City police)

A Henderson mother accused of killing her two children has been returned to Southern Nevada to face two counts of murder.

Henderson Detention Center online records show Jovan Trevino, 33, was booked into the jail on Thursday at 6:21 p.m. Henderson Justice Court records did not immediately list a court appearance date for Trevino.

Trevino is charged with killing her two children, Gihanna Fox, 1, and Christopher Fox III, 4, on Monday at their Henderson home off Galleria Drive near Stufflebeam Avenue. Trevino was arrested Tuesday at Western Arizona Regional Medical Center in Bullhead City, where police say she confessed to hospital staff, then detectives, that she killed the youths by drowning them during bath time.

The mother had waived extradition to Nevada during a three-minute hearing Wednesday in Mohave County Superior Court in Kingman.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

