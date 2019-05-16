Henderson police announce arrest in previously unpublicized slaying

Alan Sylwester was arrested Wednesday on one count of murder in connection with the death of a 63-year-old woman on March 4, police said in a statement on Thursday.

Alan Sylwester (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police have made an arrest in the previously unpublicized killing of a 63-year-old woman who was found dead under suspicious circumstances in March.

Alan Sylwester was arrested Wednesday on one count of murder, according to the Henderson Police Department.

The woman was found unresponsive about 8 a.m. March 4 inside a home on the 100 block of Caminito Amore. At the scene, police found evidence that “suggested foul play.” Her death was ruled a homicide on May 9, police said.

The department did not say how Sylwester was identified as a suspect, but stated Thursday that he was arrested “after an in-depth investigation.”

It was not clear why Henderson police did not announce the homicide at the time of the crime.

The woman’s death marked the fifth killing investigated this year by Henderson police. She will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information may call Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.