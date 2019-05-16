Henderson police announce arrest in woman’s death in March

Alan Sylwester was arrested Tuesday on one count of murder in the death of 63-year-old Karen Byer inside a Lake Las Vegas home, police said Thursday.

Alan Sylwester (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police have made an arrest in the previously unpublicized killing of a 63-year-old woman inside a Lake Las Vegas home in March.

Alan Sylwester, 62, was arrested Tuesday on one count of murder, according to the Henderson Police Department. He was being held without bail at the Henderson Detention Center, jail records show.

Karen Byer was found dead about 8 a.m. March 4 inside the master bedroom of a home on the 100 block of Caminito Amore. At the scene, police found evidence that “suggested foul play,” the department said.

She was pronounced dead at 9:25 a.m. of asphyxia, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, and her death was ruled a homicide on May 9.

The department did not say how Sylwester was identified as a suspect, but stated that he was arrested “after an in-depth investigation.”

It was not clear why Henderson police did not announce Byer’s death, which marked the fifth killing investigated in Henderson this year, at the time the crime was discovered.

Sylwester was expected in Henderson Justice Court on Thursday morning for his arraignment, according to court records.

Anyone with information may call Henderson police at 702-267-4911 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.