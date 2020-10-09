Henderson police arrest 18-year-old murder suspect

Gemari Carter was arrested Thursday on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon in the death of Justin Forsythe, 39, police said.

Gemari Carter (Henderson Police Department))

Henderson police have arrested an 18-year-old suspected of fatally shooting a man last week, according to a statement Thursday.

Gemari Carter was arrested Thursday on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon in the death of Justin Forsythe, 39, police said. A warrant for his arrest was issued Monday.

Police were called at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 2 to the 200 block of Gibson Road after a shooting. Forsythe, of Rancho Cordova, California, was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where he died, police said.

Carter’s court information was not available Thursday night.

