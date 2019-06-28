Henderson police arrest boyfriend in fatal shooting of woman, 19

Noah Hadley, 18, was taken into custody and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of open murder with a deadly weapon, police said in a news release.

Noah Hadley (Henderson Police Department)

Henderson police have arrested the 18-year-old boyfriend of a 19-year-old woman who was shot to death late Thursday night.

Noah Hadley was taken into custody and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of open murder with a deadly weapon, police said Friday in a news release.

Officers responded about 11:10 p.m. to the 600 block of Monument Point, near East Horizon Ridge Parkway and East Paradise Hills Drive, said police spokeswoman Lt. Katrina Rothmeyer.

@HendersonNVPD is investigating a homicide in the 600 block of Monument Point Street. Unknown suspect GOA, active scene. Follow @HendersonNVPD for updates as they become available pic.twitter.com/Pc8qAO93BI — Henderson Police (@HendersonNVPD) June 28, 2019

Officers found a victim with gunshot wounds and transported her to Henderson Hospital where she died.

The name of the victim will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after relatives have been notified.

It is the seventh homicide that Henderson police have investigated in 2019, according to the department.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.