Henderson police fatally shoot man armed with box cutter

The shooting occurred early Thursday when the man ignored commands to drop the weapon and charged officers inside a residence, police said.

Henderson police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in the 1500 block of Point Vista Avenue, near Patrick Lane and Whitney Ranch Drive, on Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Henderson police fatally shot a man Thursday morning they said came at officers with a box cutter.

About 4:15 a.m., police were called to the 1500 block of Point Vista Avenue, near Patrick Lane and Whitney Ranch Drive, to investigate reports of “unknown trouble,” according to the department. Officers heard screaming from inside a residence and forced their way in, Henderson Police Department Lt. Kirk Moore told media Friday.

Inside officers found a man with a box cutter and a woman “in obvious distress,” Moore said.

Police gave commands to drop the weapon, but the man exited a closet and “charged” officers with the box cutter, he said.

“Officers responded with deadly force,” Moore said. The man died at the scene.

The woman was hospitalized at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center for unspecified but survivable injuries, he said.

It wasn’t clear how many officers opened fire, but they have been placed on paid leave during the investigation. Police were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once his family was notified.

