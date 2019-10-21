Henderson police fatally shoot mom after son, 7, stabbed multiple times

Henderson police fatally shot a woman after she reportedly stabbed her 7-year-old son multiple times on Monday.

Officers work the scene of an officer-involved shooting at The Equestrian on Eastern Apartments on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Officers work the scene of an officer-involved shooting at The Equestrian on Eastern Apartments on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Officers work the scene of an officer-involved shooting at The Equestrian on Eastern Apartments on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

An officer departs the scene carrying a brown bag during an officer-involved shooting at The Equestrian on Eastern Apartments on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Officers work the scene of an officer-involved shooting at The Equestrian on Eastern Apartments on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Officers work the scene of an officer-involved shooting at The Equestrian on Eastern Apartments on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Entrance to The Equestrian on Eastern Apartments on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Henderson. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Henderson police fatally shot a woman after she reportedly stabbed her 7-year-old son multiple times on Monday.

Police said the boy called 911 about 12:10 p.m. from the Equestrian on Eastern Apartments, 10701 S. Eastern Ave. The 911 call disconnected, but police believe a “violent domestic incident” happened, according to a Monday evening news release.

Officers found the boy with multiple apparent stab wounds and an “agitated woman” later determined to be the boy’s mother. “A struggle ensued” before the shooting, the release said.

Henderson Lt. Kirk Moore said near the scene Monday afternoon that an officer fired at least once.

The boy was expected to recover following emergency surgery at University Medical Center, the release said. The woman died at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

No officers were injured.

The Henderson Police Department announced at 1:30 p.m. that officers were investigating an “active scene” in the area of South Eastern Avenue and West Horizon Ridge Parkway but did not release any other details at the time.

It is unclear what time the shooting occurred, but a neighbor told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that property management at the complex sent tenants an alert at 12:55 p.m. that read, “Active scene on property. Please stay indoors.”

A picture posted to the neighborhood Ring app, which lets users share videos from their Ring video doorbells and other information with neighbors, showed several ambulances at the scene.

The accompanying post described officers sitting on the sidewalk, crying.

The woman will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after her family has been notified. The officer, whose name will be released within 48 hours, was placed on routine paid administrative leave while the department investigates the shooting, the release said.

Monday marked the fourth police shooting involving Henderson officers this year; it was the department’s first fatal shooting this year.

According to the release, further information about the shooting will not be released due to the open investigation.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Henderson police at 702-267-4911, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Contact Katelyn Nebwerg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.