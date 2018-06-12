Henderson police ID juvenile suspects in killing of Las Vegas teen

The two juvenile suspects in the killing of 17-year-old Matthew Minkler, whose body was found inside an abandoned Henderson house, have been identified.

Matthew Minkler (Facebook)

Jaiden Caruso, 16, and Kody Harlen, 17, are being held at the Clark County Detention Center, Henderson police said. Caruso is facing a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, and his co-defendant faces charges of accessory to murder after the fact and destroying evidence, according to police spokesman Scott Williams.

Caruso and Harlen initially were booked Saturday into the county’s juvenile detention center. Further details were not immediately available, as the pair’s arrest reports had not been released as of Tuesday.

Matthew was found dead from a gunshot wound to his head late Friday inside an empty house on the 2000 block of Cool Lilac Avenue in Henderson. The Las Vegas teen was found in the kitchen of the house, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The homicide investigation was opened Friday after Henderson officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle being driven recklessly near East Sunset Road and Green Valley Parkway.

Police said that when the car blew through a red light and crashed at the intersection, five juveniles inside the car got out and ran. Once in custody, police said, the juveniles gave up information about the homicide, leading detectives to the house on Cool Lilac Avenue.

It is not clear how long the house has been empty, but county property records show that it was sold in January for $390,000 to a limited liability company. Records also indicate that no liens have been filed against the 3,717-square-foot home in the last three years.

Police have not said how the juveniles knew the property was vacant.

Matthew’s family has denied requests for comment. A GoFundMe account has been created to assist with his funeral costs.

